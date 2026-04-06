Germany’s armed ‌forces are working on clarifying a provision in a recently updated military service law that requires fighting-age men to gain permission to leave the country for more than three ​months, the defence ministry said.

The law went into effect in January, ​but the requirement – which theoretically affects millions of men between ⁠the ages of 17 and 45 in the European Union’s most populous ​country – had gone mostly unnoticed until a local newspaper report, opens new tab highlighted it on ​Friday.