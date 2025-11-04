Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Belem, Brazil, where he will represent President Bola Tinubu at the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference, which kicks off Tuesday, November 6.

Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communication, Stanley Nkwocha, revealed this in a statement he signed Tuesday titled ‘VP Shettima Departs Abuja For 30th UN Climate Change Summit In Belem, Brazil’.

Hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in partnership with international stakeholders, the two-day summit is scheduled to hold in the Amazonian capital of Pará state.

It is themed “Climate Action and Implementation,” with key focus areas including adaptation, forest protection, biodiversity, and climate justice.

Shettima will join several world leaders, global development partners and business executives for the high-level sessions.

“On the first day of engagements in Belem, Senator Shettima will attend the general plenary of leaders where he is expected to present Nigeria’s climate action address,” the statement read.

He will also participate in the launch of the Tropical Forest Forever Fund and join a roundtable on Climate and Nature chaired by President Lula.

Later that day, he will attend an Amazonian Cocktail for heads of delegation, hosted by the Brazilian President.

Day two of the summit will see the Nigerian Vice President engage in two more roundtables, also chaired by Lula.

These will focus on energy transition and the review of the Paris Agreement, especially the implementation of countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions and the global climate finance architecture.

On the sidelines, Shettima will hold bilateral meetings aimed at securing Nigeria’s participation in global carbon markets.

The discussions are expected to enable Nigeria unlock an estimated $2.5bn–$3bn annually in carbon finance over the next decade to meet its emission reduction targets.

After the summit, Shettima will travel to Brasília for a reciprocal diplomatic visit to his Brazilian counterpart, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, who visited Nigeria in June.

The June visit saw the signing of several MoUs in key sectors such as defence, agriculture, energy and cultural exchange.

While in Brasília, Shettima will lead bilateral talks to deepen Nigeria–Brazil South–South cooperation.

The vice president is expected back in Nigeria at the end of his engagements in Brazil.