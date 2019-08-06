WAEC declines to speak on Buhari’s certificate

The Registrar of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) Dr Iyi Uwadiae, has declined further comments on President Muhammadu Buhari’s Secondary School certificate, saying the position of the Council had been presented by its official before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

Deputy Registrar, Schools Examination in Nigeria, WAEC, Osidehinde Adewunmi on last week Wednesday, told the tribunal that the WAEC Registrar, Dr Iyi Uwadiae, issued the WAEC attestation certificate to President Buhari on November 2, 2019.

But while fielding questions from newsmen at the 37th Annual Conference of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA), on Monday in Abuja, the WAEC Register said he was not going to comment further on that.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are seeking nullification of the victory of President Buhari on the grounds that he lacked the requisite educational qualification to contest the last Presidential election.

When prodded on the issue, Uwadiae said: “I am aware that WAEC was asked to come to tribunal to give evidence and somebody went there to represent WAEC.

“So, what whatever WAEC has, that has been delivered,” he said.

He noted that the focus should be on the conference, which according to him, was a gathering of experts to brainstorm on how to improve on innovations in educational assessment in the continent.