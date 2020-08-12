Workers threaten to shut down MTN over alleged anti-labour activities

Labour, under the aegis of Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN), an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has threatened to mobilise its members and shut down operations of the MTN Nigeria over alleged anti-labour activities.

The union, among others, accused the MTN of discriminatory remuneration, lack of exit package structure, unholy employee relations practices, abuse of expatriate quota policy, flagrant disregard of the law governing maternity leave, apartheid condition of service, and restrictive career path.

According to a statement signed by the President of PTECSSAN, Comrades Opeyemi Tomori and the General Secretary of the union, Comrade Okonu Abdullahi, all attempts made by the union to address the concerns with the Chief Executive Officer of the Company had failed.

The union warned that such actions portend great danger to the industrial relations clime within MTN Nigeria.

It added that issues relating to remuneration of workers, exit packages for long term staff, employee relations practices, and abuse of expatriate quota, amongst others are the burning issues, stressing that the company should change its way towards the Union and its members.

The statement read: “MTN practices an unwholesome, insensitive and discriminatory structure in the emoluments of some categories of workers. Workers on the same job level earn disproportionately. In many cases, members of a team earn more than their team leads and even more than their direct managers.

“Non-payment of severance benefits at the point of departure of employees after long years of dedicated and uninterrupted services to the company has become a deep frustrating practice to the life long guarantees for workers in MTN.