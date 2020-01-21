Xenophobic attacks: MTN Nigeria compensates trading partners

MTN Nigeria says it has compensated its trading partners that suffered losses during reprisal attacks in Lagos and some other parts of the country in protest against continued xenophobic attacks and killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

According to a statement from the company, it appreciated its trade partners for their alliance at an event tagged Y’ello Partners Appreciation Day in Lagos.

It said the series of events, which began on January 15, 2020 in Abuja, is an offshoot of the 2019 xenophobia reprisal attacks that swept across major states in Nigeria, during which properties of businesses belonging to MTN partner Connect Stores were affected.

Welcoming guests at the event, MTN’s General Manager, Regional Operations, Amina Usman, thanked the trade partners in attendance for honouring the invitation.

According to the statement, after last year’s attacks, MTN called the affected trade partners, and then followed it with a damage assessment of their businesses.

“In total, 18 outlets were attacked, and items stolen. Some outlets were set on fire. At the assessment exercise, MTN had promised to assist those businesses that were severely impacted,” it said.

Representing MTN Nigeria Chief Executive Officer at the YPAD event in Abuja, the Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, Mr Kunle Adebiyi, highlighted some of the actions taken so far to compensate the partners for their loss, and measures to prevent recurrence of such incident.

He said the company helped to facilitate insurance payment for those partners whose business were insured, adding that those that couldn’t pay workers’ salaries after the attack were assisted to do so.

“We hear that the insurance companies have begun making payments,” Adebiyi said.

The statement noted that during the attack, some partner outlets made an arrangement for non-state security outfits to protect their property.

“We’ve asked them for their invoices so we can refund them,” he said.

According to the statement, plans are underway to provide the partner outlets with automatic entrances as a first prevention measure to limit any damage in case of a recurrence.