The senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, has called for the revocation of the licences of South African companies operating in Nigeria, including MTN and DSTV, following renewed xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

The call comes as the House of Representatives on Tuesday condemned the latest wave of attacks, urging the Federal Government to take immediate diplomatic and protective measures.

Speaking during plenary, the lawmaker said Nigeria must respond firmly to protect its citizens, citing the principle of reciprocity in international relations.

“I don’t want this Senate to be shedding tears, to sympathise with those who have died. We didn’t come here to share tears,” he said.

“If you hit me, I’ll hit you. I think it is appropriate in diplomacy. It’s an economic struggle.”

Oshiomhole proposed that Nigeria should nationalise MTN and withdraw its operating licence, arguing that the company remits significant revenue out of the country while Nigerians face hostility abroad.

“This Senate should adopt a position that MTN, a South African company that is cutting away millions of dollars from Nigeria every day. That Nigeria nationalise it and withdraw its licence,” he said.

According to him, such a move would create opportunities for local firms and serve as a strong response to what he described as economic and social targeting of Nigerians in South Africa.

The senator also called for the revocation of DSTV’s licence, alleging unfair practices and economic exploitation, and urged Nigerians to take over roles currently occupied by foreign companies.

“I call on the Federal Government to revoke DSTV, which is also a South African company that is cutting away millions of dollars,” he said.

Oshiomhole linked the current tensions to broader political dynamics in South Africa, noting that anti-immigrant sentiments had featured in the country’s domestic politics and were influencing attitudes toward foreign nationals, including Nigerians and maintained that such steps would strengthen Nigeria’s bargaining position.

The lawmaker further argued that Nigerians living in South Africa were economically productive and not dependent on the host country.

“These Nigerians who are in South Africa, they are not there on holiday. They are there to work and to earn.

“When we hit back, the president of South Africa will go on his knees to recognise that Nigerians cannot be intimidated,” he said.

Another lawmaker, Senator Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central, also raised concerns over the safety of Nigerians in South Africa, describing the situation as alarming.

“It is worrisome… they are hiding for their lives, they can’t move freely. This is a situation where people are paying good with evil,” he said, referencing Nigeria’s historical support for the anti-apartheid struggle.

Umeh called on the African Union to intervene and impose sanctions, warning that Nigeria could not continue to tolerate attacks on its citizens.

“The AU, of which South Africa is a member, should raise now and impose necessary sanctions,” he said, adding that “we cannot allow this to continue,” he said.

The development reflects growing pressure on the Federal Government to adopt a stronger stance amid recurring xenophobic violence in South Africa, with lawmakers pushing for both diplomatic engagement and economic countermeasures to safeguard Nigerians abroad.