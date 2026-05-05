The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, has warned drug cartels operating in West Africa that a new partnership between Nigeria and Ghana will tighten the noose on illicit trafficking across the sub-region.

Marwa gave the warning on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving a delegation from Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission, led by its Director-General, Maxwell Mantey, on a study tour of the NDLEA’s operational model.

“Let this visit serve as a warning to those who seek to destabilise our societies with illicit drugs: Nigeria and Ghana stand united.

“We will continue to innovate, collaborate, and dominate the tactical space until our streets and communities are safe,” he said.

He described the visit as a reflection of the longstanding cooperation between both countries, noting that the partnership remains central to regional security in West Africa.

Marwa stressed that the growing threat of transnational organised crime, particularly drug trafficking and related money laundering, requires deeper collaboration among countries in the region.

According to him, the engagement will facilitate knowledge exchange in intelligence-led operations, interdiction strategies, digital forensics, and organisational best practices, while also encouraging discussions on emerging trafficking trends and joint training.

“This visit is more than a study tour; it is a strategic alignment. We look forward to sharing the NDLEA’s recent advancements in digital forensics and organisational best practices.

“Part of the expected gains is operational synergy, as we will be discussing emerging trafficking trends in the West African corridor and exploring new frontiers for technical cooperation and joint training,” he said.

A major highlight of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the NDLEA and NACOC, which Marwa described as a significant milestone.

He said the agreement provides a legal and operational framework for tackling the illicit production of psychotropic substances, their precursors, and associated financial crimes, adding that it would strengthen coordination against drug networks.

In his remarks, Mantey commended Nigeria’s leadership role in the region, describing the country as an “elder brother” to Ghana and noting that the bilateral relationship is rooted in shared history and mutual commitment to stability and development.

He said the visit was aimed at strengthening existing cooperation, deepening trust, and identifying practical areas for enhanced collaboration, particularly in operations, training, and intelligence sharing.

Mantey warned that drug trafficking in the region is becoming increasingly complex, with traffickers adopting more sophisticated methods, expanding maritime routes, and increasing the production and distribution of synthetic drugs.

He added that Ghana is experiencing a shift from being largely a transit point to witnessing growing domestic drug use and distribution, making the challenge more urgent.

“No single country can effectively address this threat in isolation,” he said.

He added that the MoU must translate into measurable outcomes, including stronger intelligence sharing, coordinated operations, and structured training programmes.

Mantey expressed appreciation to the NDLEA for its hospitality and reaffirmed Ghana’s readiness to deepen the partnership.