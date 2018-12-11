2019: EFCC lines up to arrest Atiku, Saraki, Secondus, others — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has listed key members of the party for arrest ahead of the 2019 general elections.

A statement last night by the Special Adviser on Media to the PDP National Chairman, Mr. Ike Abonyi said the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Peter Obi have been marked for arrest including their associates.

Others according to the statement are the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Prince Uche Secondus who are to be arrested on “frame up” charges.

Secondus who said in the statement that Nigeria was on the keg of gunpowder, cautioned the EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu against what he described as impunity, saying the country could explode any moment if there was no caution.

“The country is in a keg of a gunpowder at the moment as a result of your (Magu) hatchet job for the ruling government and I warn you to get away from this illegitimate job of using instruments of state to harass and intimidate opponents,” he said.

Secondus said the target of the ruling party was to bring the PDP to its knees so that by January, the party would be finally grounded with its leaders framed up and put behind bars.

“The PDP national chairman chides Magu and other characters of his type who are willing to assist the APC in undermining democracy, to look back at history and know that the consequences are always not palatable,” he said.