Buhari denies orders to freeze Peter Obi’s account, raid Atiku’s sons’ homes

The Presidency on Monday said that the allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government ordered the freezing of bank accounts belonging to the former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi was not true.

The Presidency also denied the report that President Buhari ordered the raid on the home of the son of the PDP’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday, describing the allegations as fairy tales.

Reacting to the alleged involvement of President Buhari in the freezing of Obi’s account and the raid of Atiku’s house, the Presidency through the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said the story was a manifestation of the PDP’s growing expertise in fake news.

He said, “The story about the raid “ordered by Buhari-led government” on the home of PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s son and the fairy tale on the alleged blockage of the bank accounts of the running mate, Governor Peter Obi and his family are both untrue, and should be dismissed as just another manifestation of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s growing expertise in fake news.