2019: Sanwo-Olu not fit to govern Lagos – Ambode …Sanwo-Olu denies allegations

The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Sunday said his only opponent for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was not credible.

Sanwo-Olu currently has the backing of the powerful Mandate Movement on the Lagos APC and that of the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The governor who lashed out for the first time since his rift with Tinubu, his godfather, became public knowledge, added that the other aspirant (referring to Sanwo-Olu) was not fit and proper to occupy the seat he wanted for a second term.

Ambode, who spoke during a world press conference at the Lagos House, Ikeja, alleged that Sanwo-Olu was once arrested for allegedly spending fake dollars in the US, adding that he was once a patient at the Gbagada General Hospital, where he had gone for rehabilitation.

He said, “The aspirant that has been put up to contest against us is not a fit and proper person to take this job.

“This particular aspirant is somebody that has been arrested for spending fake dollars in a nightclub in America, and was detained for months.

“It is also known that he doesn’t have the competence to do what he is being propelled to do. This is somebody that has gone for rehabilitation before. The records are there at the Gbagada General Hospital.

“We don’t want to go too far; we don’t want to talk about all the things that we know; but what we want is for our leadership to have a rethink because the truth is this, I will not stand here on the mandate of Lagosians and allow our great party APC to put in somebody that the opposition will easily take out because of lack of credibility.”

The governor urged the National Working Committee of the party to ensure that the governorship primary scheduled for Monday (today) was free, fair and credible.

Ambode said since the party had agreed to adopt direct primaries, it behooves on it to follow due process to ensure that every aspirant got a fair chance to contest for the ticket in a credible democratic process.

“We believe that it is in the greater interest of the party to allow reason to prevail and allow every contestant to come out and show their strength. I believe strongly that it is in the interest of the country that our party should activate as much as possible all the democratic values that our party has always been known for and that is what I stand for,” he added.

The governor said he was concerned that with less than 24 hours to the primaries, membership cards had yet to be distributed, while even as an aspirant, he had yet to be given guidelines for the election. He added that it would be injustice to deny newly registered members of the party the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

“I believe that the preparations are still ongoing, but there are some few things that we still need to iron out and I believe that the chairman of our great party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, will be able to correct some of these things that we have noticed.

“We are committed progressives; we are committed to the outcome of the primaries, but what we will not accept is the disenfranchisement of millions of people that we have been able to bring into the APC fold just by our performance. What we heard is that there is a register that is being brought into the state which has only those who have registered since 2014. What about all the millions of members of APC that we have gotten in from 2015 till date?

“I take my own membership slip anywhere I go and now they say it is only the membership slip that I have; I don’t have a membership card and so the question is; are they saying that I as a governor will not be entitled to vote tomorrow (Monday)? So, the national headquarters and the electoral committee need to make immediate adjustment to this.

“All the people that have registered as members of APC should be entitled to vote in the direct primaries; that is how we entrench the democratic values that we are all preaching. So, if someone like me can be disenfranchised because I don’t have a card, what happens to ordinary members of APC? We believe strongly that this can be corrected by allowing everybody to come out and exercise their civic duty and civic right to choose who will represent them as the gubernatorial candidate for APC. So, I plead with the NWC, I plead with our party chairman and even all the people that are interested in this whole process that we should do the right thing; we should make the process credible and I believe with God on our side, we would come out triumphant,” Ambode said.

The governor said he was confident that his administration had set the pace since inception and any course to alter the process could have dire consequences on the party’s chances in the 2019 general elections.

Ambode said, “Beyond this, we will be jeopardising the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket – which I am 100 per cent standing for – by promoting another aspirant who will not be able to sell the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket.”

The governor stated that he remained the best man for the job, noting that his challenger, Sanwo-Olu, did not possess the requisite experience and psychological know how to govern the state.

“Party leaders and even party members have been misled to understand that this (Sanwo-Olu) is a better candidate than me. I have done everything in the last three and half years to serve the people selflessly and to serve the poor and that is why you see that most of the projects you have seen is to alleviate the sufferings of the poor and the only way out for us is to continue to do that in the next four years.

“We plead with all our leaders. They should have a rethink; this is not about me, but about the greater opportunities that APC stands to better the progress of Lagos and Nigeria,” he said.

Ambode also expressed concern on the heated political situation in the state, saying the government would not fold its arms and watch political thugs disrupt the peace in the state.

He explained that security reports available to the government indicated that there was an ongoing recruitment and arming of political thugs to disrupt the peace in the state in the guise of holding primary elections.

“It has become imperative to put every stakeholder on notice, especially the Federal Government and security agencies, to take more than a passing interest in the development in this state.

“The state government will do all within its powers in collaboration with relevant security agencies to protect our citizens and insulate them from any condition that may breed insecurity or the breakdown of law,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Governor Akinwunmi Ambode peddled rumours and falsehoods against him, ahead of today’s direct primary.

He said the governor indulged in character assassination and personality attack, instead of addressing the core issues germane to governance and his re-election bid.

Sanwo-Olu reacted to what he described as the governor’s attack on his person in a statement titled: ‘Time to respect the people of Lagos State and the office of governor.”

He denied the allegations of spending fake dollars in the United State and “rehabilitation” at the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.

The former Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions said if he becomes the governor, he will not insult people, adding that he will be busy finding solutions to problems facing Lagosians.

The statement reads: “Let it be heard by all that I hold the people of Lagos State with great respect and affection. Their welfare is my utmost concern and it is what drives my pursuit for the governorship nomination of the APC. As such, I also hold the office of governor of our state in high esteem. I shall never consciously do anything that will undermine the dignity of the office nor will I engage in personal attacks against the holder of that officer.

“My pursuit of office will continue to be based upon issues that matter to Lagosians and not on attacks against someone’s character, even when he attacks mine. For anyone to engage in unwarranted character attacks against me, reveals more about that person’s character than it says about mine.

“Thus, I felt sad for Lagos as I watched the Press Conference by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. Many things he said was beneath the dignity of our people and the exalted office he now holds. Perhaps the tension and anxiety of the moment got the better of him. If given a chance at cooler reflection of what he said, I am sure he would regret his descent into such low conduct. In this vein, I forgive him and hope he regains his balance and proper comportment no matter the outcome of tomorrow’s contest. After all, we are both here to improve Lagos not to wrestle in its streets.

“However, I must clear up some inaccuracies in the governor’s statement. His allegation of that I was arrested for spending fake dollars at a night club in the United States was untrue. In fact, the governor knows I travelled to the United States just last month. I would not have been allowed to travel or even get a visa if I had been involved in what the Governor falsely alleged.

“That the governor claimed I underwent some unidentified type of “rehabilitation” at the Gbagada General Hospital was also shameless and untrue. Promulgation of salacious rumour should not be part of the job description of a governor. This is not the stuff of high office. People should question whether it is ethically right for the Governor to turn what should beconfidential medical information about a citizen into a weapon of political warfare? But, for avoidance of doubt, let it be stated that I never received any treatment whatsoever at the Gbagada General Hospital.

“Today, instead of making a convincing defense of his performance, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode sought to sow fear into the hearts of Lagosians.

“But, Lagosians are an intelligent and brave people. They can see through the smoke and the fog. I am here not to tear my opponent down but to help build Lagos up. With me, you will hear about progress on education, health, sanitation, proper tax levels, economic development, infrastructure, jobs, public services and other things that enhance the lives of people. I am a serious person and this primary is a serious matter. I have not the time or inclination to attack character when there are so many real issues to address.

“We will continue to focus on the issues that matter in the lives of the people of Lagos. Lagosians want an answer to the sanitation crisis cast loss of jobs caused by Mr. Ambode’s Visionscape misadventure. Our people will want to know why Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has not been able to build a single General Hospital in the State when his immediate predecessor, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), built 11 General Hospitals. Lagosians are waiting to hear what our solutions are. They want to know why hundreds of competent civil servants got summarily dismissed and how this has undermined public services.

“As a candidate for the party’s nomination and hopefully as your next governor, my approach will not be to sling insults, but to propose solutions to the problems of the day.”