Ambode confirms APC as party of fraudsters, riggers – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said it reviewed the world press conference held by Ambode and surmised that the governor validated its position that the APC allegedly consisted of those it described as fraudsters and election riggers.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Sunday, said by “this, the whole world can see that the APC is nothing but a den of fraudsters and corrupt persons who not only cheated their way to power through lies and propaganda in 2015, but have also continued to bleed and defraud our nation with humongous sleazes and massive corruption in very high places.”

He added, “That is why the APC will have no scruples to project persons of questionable character and those with allegations of corruption hanging on the necks as their National Chairman and governorship aspirants.

“We challenge President Muhammadu Buhari to show his claimed integrity by ordering an open investigation into this huge allegation against his party’s governorship aspirant.”

Ologbondiyan called on Lagosians and Nigerians to note “this ugly trend in the APC and ensure that they throw this undesirable party to the dustbin of history, come 2019.”