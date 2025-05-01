Former Presidential Candidate and a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has harped on the need for the opposition to field a popular northern candidate if President Bola Tinubu must be dislodged in 2027.

He disclosed this while appearing on Arise TV on Wednesday to appraise the current development in the polity.

According to Momodu, the northern region feels marginalised under Tinubu’s administration over alleged favouritism in favour of the south.

The discontent, he noted, could energise northern voters adding that it is “crucial” for the opposition to field a strong candidate from the region to unite and defeat Tinubu.

The publisher-turned-politician, who highlighted the strategic importance of the North in presidential elections, lamented the decline of principled discourse and the rise of opportunism in the present political atmosphere in the country.

He said, “I believe Tinubu can only be effectively countered by another strong candidate from the North. Any Southerner who thinks they can challenge Tinubu is likely wasting their time. The PDP, or any coalition, must recognise that power dynamics require strategic thinking. They cannot expect success with a Southern candidate alone if they truly wish to contest Tinubu’s position”.

He suggested that a united front, including influential northern figures like Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and others could bolster the opposition’s chances.

“We are witnessing a split within the PDP. Half of its members are involved in coalition talks, while the other half remain loyal to the party. This creates confusion. I recently spoke with our governor in Bauchi, who believes we shouldn’t abandon the PDP but should instead work to attract others to it.

“However, if the PDP resists change and chooses to remain stagnant, what options remain? A collapse of the party might need to be considered”, he stated.

He said the PDP could face extinction if it failed to learn from history.

“Historically, many parties have faded away. Look at the UPN or the NPN—where are they now? Even the AD, which started in Lagos, has all but vanished. The PDP could be on a similar path unless significant reforms are undertaken”, he said.

While defending Atiku Abubakar’s integrity, Momodu stated, “I saw people in Delta celebrating their alignment with the mainstream, but I wonder what tangible benefits have been delivered to the people over the years. For two decades, PDP founding members have been trying to connect with the populace—akin to linking electricity to the national grid—yet the results remain elusive.

“The claim that Atiku will join the APC is simply implausible; I can guarantee that. The APC itself is riddled with internal problems, lacking the discipline or cohesion to address critical issues.”