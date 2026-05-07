The Obidient Movement has dismissed the activities and announcement by certain individuals and groups attempting to operate under names and structure deliberately designed to create confusion around its identity and leadership.

On Thursday, a group announced itself as Obedient Movement, sacking former presidential candidate Peter Obi and others as its leaders.

However, in a statement by National Coordinator, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, the Obidient Movement stated that it recognises no parallel structure, faction, or alternative leadership outside its established and recognised leadership framework aligned with Obi.

The movement urged the public, media organisations, supporters across Nigeria and the diaspora stakeholders that any group operating under derivative deceptively similar identities does not represent the Obidient Movement, its values or its leadership.

The Obidient Movement stated that it remains a people-driven movement founded on intes accountability, justice, and the collective aspiration for a New Nigeria.

“Attemp create confusion, misrepresent the movement’s identity, or exploit its growing influence for ulterior interests will not distract us from our mission and ongoin engagement with Nigerians across all levels.

“We urge all Obidients and members of the public to remain focused, united, a guided only by communications issued through the officially recognized leade and communication channels of the movement.

“The vision of a New Nigeria remains alive, clear, and unwavering,” the Obidient Movement said.