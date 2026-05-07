Across Nigeria today, millions of citizens are carrying a burden that grows heavier with each passing week. Nigerians are not merely complaining anymore; many are now exhausted. In homes, markets, offices, motor parks and street corners, conversations are no longer about building wealth or improving living standards. The discussion is now about survival.

Families now calculate every loaf of bread, every cup of rice, every litre of fuel and every journey before stepping out of their homes. What used to be seen as temporary hardship has gradually become daily reality for many citizens.

The truth is painful but clear, the cost of living crisis in Nigeria is fast becoming a national emergency.

The signs are everywhere. Transport fares continue to rise because of high fuel prices. Traders complain daily about the cost of moving goods from one state to another. Workers spend huge portions of their salaries just to get to their offices. Parents struggle to feed their children and still pay school fees. Rent keeps rising. Electricity tariffs continue to increase while many communities still experience poor power supply. For millions of Nigerians, salaries no longer last beyond a few days after payment.

The most worrying part is that food prices have become frightening. A bag of rice, beans, garri, tomatoes, pepper and cooking oil now cost far beyond the reach of ordinary families. Even basic items that used to be affordable are now treated like luxury goods in some homes.

Behind this hardship are several problems working together at the same time. The weakening value of the naira has made imported goods more expensive. High fuel prices have affected transportation and production costs. Insecurity in farming communities has reduced food production in many parts of the country. Farmers who should be cultivating large hectares of land are instead worried about kidnappings, bandit attacks and violence.

When farmers cannot safely go to their farms, food scarcity becomes unavoidable. And when food becomes scarce, prices rise rapidly.

Small businesses are also under severe pressure. Many shop owners now struggle to restock goods because prices change almost every week. Manufacturers face high production costs due to expensive diesel, unstable electricity and rising foreign exchange rates. Some businesses have reduced staff strength while others have shut down completely.

Young Nigerians are among the hardest hit. Many graduates cannot find stable jobs, while those employed often earn salaries that cannot match present realities. Some now work two or three jobs just to survive. Yet, despite working harder, they continue to sink deeper into financial difficulties.

Government officials have repeatedly assured citizens that economic reforms will eventually produce positive results. While reforms may be necessary, Nigerians also need immediate relief. People cannot continue to live only on promises of future improvement while present conditions become unbearable.

Citizens want to see practical solutions that directly touch their lives. There must be stronger support for local food production, improved security for farmers, better public transportation systems and policies that reduce pressure on small businesses. Government at all levels must also cut wasteful spending and focus more on programmes that ease the suffering of ordinary people.

This is also the time for leaders to communicate honestly with the people. Nigerians are more likely to endure difficulties when they see transparency, fairness and shared sacrifice from those in authority. But frustration grows when citizens feel abandoned while public officials appear disconnected from the realities on the streets.

The growing hardship should concern everyone because economic pain can easily create social tension, increase crime and deepen public anger. A hungry population is often an angry population.

Nigeria remains a country blessed with enormous human and natural resources. But resources alone cannot feed citizens unless they are managed properly and fairly. What Nigerians seek today is not luxury. Most people simply want stability, affordable food, reliable electricity, safe communities and hope for a better tomorrow.

The cost of living crisis is no longer just an economic discussion. It has become a human issue affecting families, mental health, businesses and national stability. This is why urgent action is needed before temporary hardship turns into permanent despair for millions of citizens.