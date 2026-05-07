The Senate on Thursday rescinded controversial amendments to its Standing Orders 2026 following concerns by lawmakers that some of the provisions were inconsistent with the 1999 Constitution.

The reversal came days after the upper chamber amended portions of its rules, a move that had triggered controversy and sharp exchanges among senators.

Moving the motion during plenary, Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, said a fresh legislative and constitutional review revealed that some provisions introduced under Order 2 Subsection 2 and Order 3 Subsection 1 could conflict with Section 52 of the Constitution.

He said, “The Senate observes that upon further legislative and constitutional review, certain provisions introduced under Order 2 Subsection 2 and Order 3 Subsection 1 may give rise to constitutional inconsistencies and unintended tensions with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, particularly Section 52 thereof.”

Bamidele explained that the Senate retained the parliamentary authority to revisit and reverse earlier decisions where necessary to safeguard the integrity of its proceedings.

He said the Senate “possesses the inherent parliamentary authority to revisit, rescind and recommit any matter previously decided upon in order to preserve the integrity of its proceedings and legislative framework.”

The chamber thereafter resolved to “rescind its earlier decisions relating to the amendments made to Order 2 Subsection 2 and Order 3 Subsection 1 of the Senate Standing Orders 2026.”

The motion was seconded by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South.

Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, who presided over the session, described the motion as necessary to align the Senate rules with constitutional provisions.

“This is a very straightforward motion, it’s just for us to go in conformity with the Constitution.

“I thank the Leader for being observant and up to his game as the Leader of the Senate by making this observation. It is something that is very clear and we don’t need any debate in respect of this,” Barau said.

However, Senator Adams Oshiomhole faulted the process that led to the earlier amendments, arguing that lawmakers acted in haste to satisfy vested interests.

“The way we rushed the rules because certain people wanted certain things concluded is one flaw to this process.

“That is just the point I want to make, that next time we should allow debate,” one Senator said during deliberations.

Oshiomhole’s comments sparked another round of exchanges on the floor, prompting Bamidele to invoke Rule 52(6) of the Senate Standing Orders against reopening issues already decided without a substantive motion.

“If His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Adams Aliyu Oshiomole, had any problem with the decisions that were taken with respect to the amendment two days ago, what he was expected to do was to bring a substantive motion for rescission to be debated on the floor of this parliament,” the Senate leader said.

Bamidele also lamented that the controversy generated by the amendments and the ensuing disagreements had overshadowed the Senate’s legislative activities.

“Regardless of what was done in this hallowed chamber yesterday, what became the news out of this hallowed chamber was that unnecessary drama, and we are not going to allow this to continue,” he added.

The Senate Standing Orders regulate legislative procedures and debates in the upper chamber, including the conduct of plenary sessions, motions, voting processes and disciplinary measures.