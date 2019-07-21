Abia: Gov. Ikpeazu healthy, not bed-ridden – State govt tells rumour-mongers

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, is in good health and not bedridden, his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka, has said.

He dispelled the rumour making the rounds that the governor was sick in a statement on Saturday, adding that he had been discharging his duties with zeal.

He said the governor had a busy schedule on Friday, attending to visitors at the Government House in Umuahia, the state capital.

The statement read, “Those carrying the rumour that the governor is sick and bedridden are agents of destabilisation whose stock in trade is to spin rumour mills and trade in falsehood.

“The unfortunate news they have been spreading exists only in their disjointed imaginations.

“The good people of Abia State are advised to completely disregard these agents of confusion and their evil machinations.”