AgricOyo: Oyo cultivates 24 hectares of grains

The Oyo State Government has cultivated 24 hectares of maize grains under the Oyo Agricultural Initiative (AgricOyo) in the 2018 planting season.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Natural Resources and Rural Development, Mr. Oyewole Oyewumi, during his inspection to the farm at Paapo village, Iseyin noted that agricultural practices under the present administration in the state has moved from the olden method to mechanized farming which has facilitataed many agro-allied investors in the state.

Mr. Oyewumi, at the farm cultivated by Iseyin Local Government, explained that efforts of the government in the Agricultural sector cannot be visible within the short period of time like the construction of roads, saying that the AgricOyo initiative is a systematic approach which has started yielding a positive result with the cultivation of the 24 hectares of grains.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Victor Atilola stated that AgricOyo is one of Governor Ajimobi’s agricultural initiatives aimed at improving job creation, poverty alleviation and food security through massive engagement of human and material resources through the agricultural value chain to position the state as the food basket of the Southern States.

He said the vision of Governor Ajimobi in launching the AgricOyo in 2016 has made people appreciate the importance of mechanized farming, saying that this is contrary to insinuation that the programme is a waste as it has started yielding results.

Mr. Oyewumi commended Iseyin Local Government for complementing the efforts of the state government in achieving its vision for AgricOyo, enjoining other agrarian local governments and the general public to imbibe the spirit of farming as agriculture is the bedrock of the nation.

In his address, the Chairman, Iseyin Local Government, Hon. Yekini Akanni speaking through the Vice Chairman, Hon. Adeniyi Adekunle, appreciated Governor Abiola Ajimobi for launching the AgricOyo in his Local Government, saying that he has been working earnestly to ensure that the initiative yielded positive results.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Head of Iseyin Local Government Administration, (HLA), Mr Taiwo Adewale pointed out that Paago was the root of Agric Oyo in 2016 which has assisted the development of Iseyin Local Government.

He therefore commended the State, Local Government and his team for a job well-done in the realization of this landmark among the agrarian local governments in the state.