APC postpones senate primaries, suspends Imo guber primary indefinitely

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the party’s Senate primaries in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

It has also suspended the Imo State governorship primaries indefinitely.

No reason was given for the action.

The statement was signed by the party’s acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The party also said it had not cleared the former Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba, to contest the Party’s Jigawa South Senatorial District Primaries. It said Suleiman Abba’s name was erroneously included in the list of NWC-cleared aspirants.