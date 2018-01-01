Air Peace increases fleet to 24, expands routes

Air Peace has increased its fleet to 24 and would expand its flight in West African coast.

The Airline would also consider providing alternative on international routes.

The Chairman, Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, said the airline would in 2018, end air travel woes of most underserved destinations in Nigeria and the West Coast of Africa.

Onyema said that the airline would also offer the flying public a preferred alternative on some key international routes in 2018.

According to a statement by Mr Chris Iwarah, the airline’s Communications Manager, on Sunday, Onyema spoke at the management session to review the airline’s flight operations in 2017.

Onyema said that the airline deserved commendations for rescuing Nigerian aviation industry and giving air travellers hope in the period under review.

The airline chairman said he was quite satisfied that Air Peace was able to expand its fleet to 24 aircraft, in spite of the nation’s economic downturn and the aviation sector experienced in 2017.

Onyema attributed the airline’s success in the three years of its existence to the unflinching support of the flying public and the quality leadership of its management team.

The Air Peace chief said that the airline would remain grateful to its customers for their patronage over the years, urging the flying public to continue to trust the carrier’s services.

According to him, Air Peace will continue to strive to sustain its uncompromising approach to safety, prioritisation of the comfort of its customers and jobs creation.

He, however, said that the airline still has a lot of grounds to cover in its vision to transform air travel experience in Nigeria, West Coast of Africa and Dubai, Guangzhou-China, London, Houston, Mumbai and Johannesburg routes.

He urged carrier’s management to brace up for the challenge of implementing the airline’s plan.

Onyema said that this was to deepen air connectivity on many routes in the Northern part of Nigeria, including Kano and Yola, and other domestic routes.

He expressed regret that industrial unrest by Air Traffic Control in Senegal compelled Air Peace to suspend the launch of its Freetown, Banjul and Dakar routes planned for Dec.15.

Onyema, however, assured that the carrier would soon announce a new date for the launch of the three suspended West Coast routes.

He said that the airline, which began flight operations to Accra-Ghana on Feb.16, was determined to expand to about nine destinations on the West Coast of Africa.

Onyema added that the airline was awaiting the delivery of the two Boeing 777 Aircraft it recently acquired to start its flight operations to Dubai, Guangzhou, London, Houston, Mumbai and Johannesburg. – NAN.