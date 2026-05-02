The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Mohammed announced his defection on Saturday following a meeting with political stakeholders convened to deliberate on the implications of the Supreme Court’s judgment on the PDP leadership crisis and to determine a way forward.

Speaking after the meeting, the governor said he had spent the past eight days in Abuja engaging key stakeholders in efforts to resolve the party’s internal challenges.

He noted, however, that the apex court’s verdict, which nullified parallel conventions conducted by rival factions within the PDP, had significantly altered the political landscape.

According to him, the judgment effectively stripped both factions of legal standing, leaving the party’s Board of Trustees to temporarily oversee its affairs.

He added that subsequent developments had further deepened uncertainty within the party.

“After careful consideration and wide consultations with leaders and stakeholders across the country, it has become clear that our efforts to restore stability have not yielded the desired results,” he said.

The governor expressed appreciation to the PDP for providing a platform for his political growth and service but stressed the need to move on in the interest of governance and political stability.

“However, as responsible leaders, we cannot allow our people to be left without a credible and effective political platform,” he stated.

Mohammed explained that his decision to join the APM was a strategic move aimed at ensuring political continuity and electoral success.

He described the party as a viable platform free from legal encumbrances.

He also disclosed that members of the State Executive Council interested in contesting elective offices had resigned in line with the law.

While appreciating the PDP for its role in his political journey, he said the decision to leave was driven by necessity.

“We remain PDP at heart. We are leaving not out of bitterness, but out of necessity—to continue the struggle for good governance,” the governor said.

Announcing his new political platform, Mohammed declared, “Consequently, after extensive consultations, we have taken a firm and strategic decision to join the Allied Peoples Movement.”

To ensure a smooth transition, the governor outlined measures including the establishment of a compliance committee, commencement of online membership registration, formal resignation of interested members, engagement with APM leadership, and the constitution of a committee to interface with the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He urged his supporters to remain calm and united, emphasising that the move was not borne out of uncertainty but a deliberate repositioning.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Dantalle, formally received the governor and his supporters into the party.

Dantalle described the APM as a “clean, democratic party” guided by the motto “Nigeria First,” with principles anchored on integrity, sacrifice, and service.

He commended Mohammed’s leadership style, describing Bauchi as a state where democratic values thrive and political participation is inclusive.

The APM chairman also highlighted the party’s performance in recent local government elections, noting that it secured councillorship victories and remained competitive alongside other parties.

He assured the defectors that the party has no internal crisis, stressing that it operates strictly in accordance with its constitution.

Dantalle subsequently presented the governor with his membership card and party insignia, symbolising his formal admission into the party.

He added that the party’s symbol, the cassava plant, represents resilience, inclusiveness, and economic value, reflecting its vision for national development.