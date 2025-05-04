The Head of Corporate Communications at a Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo has resigned barely four months after his appointment.

His sudden departure was confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

While the official reason cited for the resignation was for a “higher calling,” insiders in the industry suggest the move may be linked to a series of recent negative media reports involving the airline, which have put its corporate communications team under increasing pressure.

Dr. Ndiulo, a seasoned communications strategist, joined Air Peace earlier this year.

Though details about his next destination remain unknown, another source hinted our correspondent that he is poised to take up a senior role in a prominent organisation, likely outside the aviation sector.

Dr. Ndiulo brings with him a strong academic and professional pedigree.

He holds a PhD. in Strategic Marketing Management from Babcock University, an MSc in Marketing from the University of Lagos, and an MBA from Lagos State University.

He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

Additionally, he is certified in External Relations and Reputation Management from Pan-Atlantic University and has undergone Hostile Environment and Emergency First Aid Training in the UK.

In his resignation letter to Air Peace, Dr. Ndiulo expressed gratitude to the airline for the opportunity to serve, describing his time there as a valuable phase in his professional journey.

“I wish to resign my appointment as Head, of Corporate Communications at Air Peace Limited. My family and I are grateful for the wonderful opportunities for growth and development that I have had during my time at Air Peace.

“Your guidance and support have played a crucial role in my professional journey, and I appreciate the trust you placed in me.”

He further stated that he looks forward to maintaining a cordial relationship with the airline even after his departure.

Air Peace is yet to release an official statement regarding Ndiulo’s resignation or possible potential replacement.