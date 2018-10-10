Akinwunmi redeems scholarship pledge to Ekiti teen sensation

By Akeem Busari

It was all joy in Ekiti state football community as one of the several talented youth footballers in the state has had his future secured.

Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi on Tuesday in Ekiti redeemed his pledge of academic scholarship of N150,000 to young Hakeem Bashir who was one of the star players at the recently-concluded Seyi Akinwunmi Charity football tournament in Lagos.

The presentation of the cheque which was done on his behalf by Deji Samo, the General Manager of Ekiti Sports Council, elicited joy and happiness in the hearts of the young player and his parents who expressed their gratitude to Akinwunmi for his kindness.

On his part, Bayo Olanlege, the General Manager of Phoenix Athletics Sports Club, was equally effusive in praises and appreciation for the kind and philanthropic gestures of Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi.

“On behalf Phoenix Athletics Sports Club and the entire Ekiti football community, I say a big thank you to Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi. This gesture is a further testimonial of his selflessness and commitment to the future of our kids”, Olanlege said.

The astute football administrator disclosed further that his organization was working on securing academic scholarships for 10 of the other kids that also represented Ekiti state at the tournament.

“And we say a big thank you to all our partners, friends and supporters of Phoenix Athletics Sports Club and Ekiti football, for their moral and financial assistances for this laudable project”, Olanlege added.