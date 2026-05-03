Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been taken to the hospital after reportedly feeling unwell ahead of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

According to reports by the Manchester Evening News and Daily Mail on Sunday, the 84-year-old began feeling unwell more than an hour before kick-off at Old Trafford, where he had arrived to watch the match.

Ferguson was said to have received medical attention at the stadium before being taken to the hospital by ambulance as a precaution. Reports added that the situation was not being treated as an emergency and he is expected to recover at home.

Witnesses at Old Trafford said the former manager had earlier been seen interacting with fans and posing for photographs before his condition changed and medical staff stepped in.

Ferguson remains a regular presence at Manchester United matches, often drawing admiration from supporters given his legendary status at the club.

He famously managed Manchester United from 1986 to 2013, winning 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies, cementing his reputation as one of football’s most successful managers.

The veteran coach previously suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2018, which required emergency surgery, though there is no indication that Sunday’s incident is related.

For now, reports suggest he is stable, with fans across football circles wishing him a swift recovery as one of the game’s enduring giants takes a brief pause from the stands.