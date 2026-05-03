Celtic ramped up the pressure on title rivals Hearts and Rangers as Kelechi Iheanacho’s strike beat 10-man Hibernian 2-1 on Sunday.

The defending champions move level on points with Hearts, who have a superior goal difference, and four clear of Rangers with all three title rivals still to face each other.

Hearts host Rangers on Monday in a massive clash in their quest to end the 41-year stranglehold of the two big Glasgow clubs on Scottish football.

Celtic and Rangers then face each other next weekend before Hearts travel to Celtic Park on the final day of the season on May 16.

“What do I want for tomorrow? I genuinely don’t know. We’ve won today so there is a bit of relief for 24 hours,” said Celtic boss Martin O’Neill.

“Even if we win the three games left at this minute, it doesn’t guarantee winning the league. The margin of error is very small and it seems like I’ve been saying that for months. It is what it is.”

A week on from losing the Edinburgh derby against Hearts after going down to nine men, Hibs again made life difficult for themselves with an early red card.

Jamie McGrath was dismissed for a wild lunge on Alistair Johnston on 21 minutes after a VAR review.

Canada international Johnston has been badly missed for most of the campaign due to a number of hamstring injuries.

He created the opening goal with a slick one-two with Yang Hyun-jun before crossing for Daizen Maeda to tap home from close range.

The offside flag delayed the visitors’ celebrations until another VAR overturn showed the Japan forward was onside.

More controversy was to come deep into first half stoppage time when Hibs levelled through captain Joe Newell.

The ball appeared to come off the midfielder’s hand before he prodded into an unguarded net but the goal was allowed to stand despite another lengthy VAR check.

Celtic dominated possession but struggled to make their man advantage count in the second half until a moment of class from Iheanacho.

The former Manchester City and Leicester forward coolly took down Kieran Tierney’s corner on his chest before slotting into the bottom corner 18 minutes from time. – AFP.