Manchester City salvaged a dramatic point in a pulsating Premier League clash against Everton on Monday, but the late comeback may have done little to halt Arsenal’s growing march toward the title.

In a six-goal thriller at Goodison Park, City fought back from the brink of defeat to secure a 3–3 draw, with Jeremy Doku striking deep into stoppage time to snatch a crucial equaliser.

City had taken an early lead through Doku’s stunning long-range effort, but Everton responded with remarkable intensity in the second half.

Thierno Barry capitalised on a defensive error to level the score before Jake O’Brien powered home a header to put the hosts ahead.

Barry then struck again to make it 3–1, leaving Pep Guardiola’s side staring at a damaging defeat that could have all but derailed their title ambitions.

Erling Haaland reignited hope for the visitors with a composed finish to reduce the deficit, setting the stage for a frantic finale.

With time running out, Doku produced a moment of brilliance, unleashing a powerful strike from outside the box to level the score and rescue a point for City.

Despite the dramatic escape, the result represents another stumble for City, who continue to struggle for consistency at a crucial stage of the season.

For Arsenal, the outcome further strengthens their position at the summit of the table, as the Gunners edge closer to ending their long wait for Premier League glory.

While City showed resilience to claw back a point, the draw could prove costly in the title race, with little margin for error remaining in the closing weeks of the campaign.

As the season enters its decisive stretch, Arsenal remain firmly in control, while City are left chasing, hoping for a slip that may never come.