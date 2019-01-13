All set for Ekiti FA election as royal father plays host

By Akeem Busari

All is set for the Ekiti State Football Association election slated for January 24th, 2018, at the high brow Arede Royal Hotel, Ikere- Ekiti.

According to a press release by the EKSFA electoral committee, the election which will usher in a new board will have His Royal Majesty Oba (Justice) John Ademola Ajakaiye, the Oyinsosaiye Uyin, as the chief host of the event.

The twin- event begins with a session that celebrates and recognizes some distinguished sports personalities that have contributed to the growth and development of football in Ekiti state.

Some of the recipients will include HRM, John Ademola Ajakaiye, as the EKSFA Royal Patron; Mr. O’seun Odewale, SA/DG, Bureau of Public Procurement, gets the EKSFA Patron; the first EKSFA Chairman, Chief Ayo Agbebi, will be recognized as EKSFA leader and Dr. Isaac Ayodele, a former chairman of EKSFA, will receive the award plaque as a leader of EKSFA.

The election proper comes up immediately after the award investiture.