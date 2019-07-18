Anambra Chief Judge frees 13 prisoners

The Anambra State Chief Judge, Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu has freed thirteen inmates from Nnewi Prisons.

While three were discharged and acquitted, ten others were granted bail.

The inmates discharged were Uche Mmadu, Monday Nwaigbo and Uchenna Igwe.

Those released on bail were Ifeanyi Okwuma, Nzube Okafor, Emeka Esengha, Sopuluchukwu Mbadinuju, Onyebuchi Nwosu, Chisom Nwachukwu, Ebuka Ilegbenu, Sunday Samuel, Onyinye Ikueze and Ndubumma Anowai.

Performing the exercise during her maiden visit to the prisons on jail delivery exercise, the CJ said the visit was to deal with matters of inmates who had no opportunity of going to regular court while in confinement.

She expressed optimism that detention of inmates beyond the period of imprisonment would soon be a thing of the past.

Uche Mmadu, charged for armed robbery, was released following the abandonment of his case by the complainants beyond two years without being prosecuted as prescribed by the administration of Criminal Justice Law 2010.

The Chief Judge ordered the complainants, Blessing Uche and Chinaza Uche to pay N20, 000 compensation to the defendant as stipulated by section 390 of the law.

Justice Onwuamaegbu also dismissed a case of malicious damage filed against Monday Nwaigbo and discharged him following his over two years stay in prison for the offence he committed if sentenced.

On his part, Uchenna Igwe, charged for burglary, entry and stealing was discharged following complainant’s failure to file information against the defendant after nearly four years for the reason that he has forgiven him and there were no witnesses.

Reacting, the Comptroller of Prisons, Anambra State, Mr. Emmanuel Nwakaeze, thanked the Chief Judge for the intervention, saying it has helped to decongest the prisons.

He however expressed joy that the inmates were being taught skills capable of making hem self reliant when discharged.