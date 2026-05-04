The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced a three-day window for supplementary online registration of prospective corps members recently uploaded to its portal.

In a statement shared on its official X account, the scheme said the registration exercise will run from Thursday, April 9, to Saturday, April 11, 2026, targeting candidates who have yet to complete their registration.

The NYSC advised affected applicants to prepare all necessary documents and personal information ahead of time to ensure a smooth process, stressing that registration will be conducted strictly online via its official portal.

It also warned that candidates must adhere to the timeline, noting that failure to complete registration within the stipulated period could lead to disqualification.

The supplementary exercise, according to the corps, is part of efforts to ensure all eligible candidates are captured for the upcoming orientation programme while maintaining accurate records and a seamless mobilisation process.