Proceedings in the trial of six suspects accused of allegedly plotting to overthrow the government of President Bola Tinubu took a dramatic turn at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, as the court previewed video recordings said to contain admissions and statements linked to the alleged conspiracy.

The court had earlier directed that the recordings be played in open court for preview before they could be formally admitted in evidence, following objections by defence counsel who argued that the statements were not voluntarily made.

In one of the videos played in court, retired Maj-Gen Mohammed Ibrahim Gana confirmed he was in a sound state of mind when he gave his statement to investigators.

Gana told the special investigative panel that he retired from the Nigerian Army in 2010 as Chief of Defence Logistics and had since lived a quiet life, insisting he had no involvement in any act of indiscipline.

However, in the recording, he acknowledged that his name surfaced in connection with the alleged plot following a N2m transfer investigators linked to him.

He also admitted forwarding a document described as a coup-related speech to Col Maji, but maintained that he neither authored nor edited it, insisting he merely passed it on as received.

Investigators, however, were heard in the video suggesting that a coup speech recovered from Col Maji appeared to mirror the content of the document allegedly sent by Gana earlier.

He denied allegations that he conducted reconnaissance at the Presidential Villa or participated in fundraising efforts, including claims that he sought billions of naira from former Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva.

Another video shown in court featured Navy Capt Erasmus Victor (retd.), who said he became aware of discussions about an alleged plan to overthrow the government after repeated complaints by Col Maji over delayed promotion.

Victor stated that he advised against such actions and instead recommended retirement as a lawful option.

He, however, admitted in the recording that he was approached to support the alleged plan, including requests to assist in sourcing funds, with assurances that he would be considered for the position of Chief of Staff to the President if the plan succeeded.

Victor insisted he declined involvement, but confirmed he continued communication via a secure messaging platform where coded language was allegedly used.

He expressed regret in the video and appealed for clemency, saying he found himself in “the wrong situation at the wrong time.”

Police Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, attached to the State House, also featured prominently in the video evidence played in court.

He told investigators he was initially approached to assist Col Maji in securing promotion through official contacts.

According to his statement, discussions later shifted from promotion matters to alleged plans to overthrow the government.

He admitted receiving between N1.4m and N1.5m and said he participated in reconnaissance operations around the Presidential Villa.

The inspector said he took photographs of strategic areas, including the President’s residence and surrounding terrain, and discussed possible access routes.

He also confirmed that coded words such as “fertiliser” and “farming” were used in conversations to refer to funding and operational discussions.

In another recording, Zekeri Umoru admitted linking Col Maji with contacts and escorting him and others around the Presidential Villa environment.

Umoru said he met Maji during Ramadan activities in 2025 and later became aware of discussions relating to an alleged coup plan.

He confirmed receiving money from Col Maji, including payments during Sallah and at his wedding ceremony, but insisted he did not believe the alleged plan would materialise.

He also admitted facilitating movements around sensitive locations, but maintained that his role was limited to introductions and logistics.

The PUNCH reports that at the last hearing, a prosecution witness, an Army officer, told the court how investigators allegedly uncovered a coordinated plan to overthrow President Bola Tinubu, linking the defendants, including retired Maj Gen Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, retired Navy Capt Victor, Police Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, Zekeri Umoru and two others, to both operational and financial trails tied to the alleged plot.

According to the witness, intelligence reports first received by the military high command led to the arrest of a serving officer, Col Mohammed Maji, whose devices allegedly contained operational plans, names of targets and structured post-coup arrangements.