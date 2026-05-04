The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has set Thursday, May 21, 2026 as the passing-out date for corps members in the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream 2.

This was announced in a statement signed by Caroline Embu, the NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, and published on X on Monday.

According to the statement, activities leading up to the passing-out ceremony will begin on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

“The activities heralding the event will commence on Tuesday 5th May, 2026 and will include Job Advisory and Counselling (JAC) by the NYSC and other relevant agencies as well as the signing of final clearance by the Zonal Inspectors,” the statement reads.

The body explained that the event would be conducted on a modest scale across the country, with certificates issued to qualified corps members at the local government level.

“The low-key event will feature the distribution of Certificates of National Service to deserving Corps Members in all the Local Government Areas of the country,” it added.

Brig.-Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, Director-General of the NYSC, congratulated and wished the outgoing corps members well as they conclude their national service year.

He also encouraged them to uphold the NYSC’s values and beliefs in their future undertakings and to continue serving as good representatives of the institution.