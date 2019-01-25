Appeal Court restores Duke as SDP presidential candidate

January 25, 2019

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Thursday declared former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke, as the authentic presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The three-man panel, led by Justice Abdul Aboki, in a unanimous decision set aside the Dec. 14, 2018 judgment of an FCT High Court which had declared Jerry Gana the candidate of the party.

The youth wing of the  party had given a 24-hour ultimatum to the party to send the name of Gana, to INEC as its presidential candidate.

