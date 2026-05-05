Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has met with the United States Consul General in Lagos, saying discussions centred on credible elections, opposition participation, and Nigeria’s democratic space ahead of the 2027 general election.

Obi disclosed on his X handle on Tuesday that he met with the US Consul General, Mr Rick Swart, where both sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations, improving electoral credibility, and expanding economic cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

“This morning, in Lagos, I met with the U.S. Consul General, Mr Rick Swart, where we discussed strengthening the bilateral relationship.

“We focused on promoting credible elections in Nigeria, ensuring they are free from interference, and fostering a space where all political parties, especially opposition parties, can thrive and contribute,” he said.

He added that discussions also covered trade and investment opportunities, expressing optimism about future improvements in Nigeria’s democratic and electoral process.

“We also discussed trade and business opportunities between our countries… The discussion was very productive, and we are hopeful that, moving forward, Nigeria’s elections will be even more credible and transparent,” Obi said.

The engagement comes amid a major reshaping of Nigeria’s opposition landscape, following the defection of Obi and former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso from the African Democratic Congress to the Nigerian Democratic Congress, a development that has significantly altered alignments ahead of the 2027 elections.

The exit followed months of internal disagreements within the ADC over zoning arrangements, control of party structures, and mistrust among key stakeholders, which weakened efforts to build a united opposition front.

Their move to the NDC has since attracted lawmakers and political actors seeking a more stable platform, while further deepening uncertainty within the ADC, which now faces questions over cohesion and relevance.

Obi had earlier said his departure from the ADC followed “deep reflection” on Nigeria’s political situation and the need to contribute more effectively to national development, insisting it was not driven by personal ambition.