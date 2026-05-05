Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Tuesday swore in Murtala Sule Garo as the new Deputy Governor of the state.

The ceremony, earlier scheduled for the Coronation Hall of the Government House, was later moved to the Africa House within the Government House premises.

Speaking shortly after taking the oath of office, Garo pledged to work diligently to support the Yusuf-led administration and advance its developmental agenda.

He assured residents of his commitment to promoting good governance, unity and continuity in government policies.

The swearing-in was attended by top government officials and political stakeholders, including former governors Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Ibrahim Shekarau.

The appointment follows the resignation of former Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo, who stepped down on March 27, 2026, amid political tensions, allegations of misconduct, and impeachment moves by the state assembly.

Gwarzo later joined and subsequently resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in May 2026.