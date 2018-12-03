Atiku launches national debate contest on campaign policies

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has unveiled a national competition that will allow Nigerians interrogate his policy document.

A statement from the Atiku Presidential Campaign revealed that the competition tagged ‘Voice of the People Competition’, kicks off on Sunday and will end on December 24.

According to the statement, the former vice president had during the unveiling of his policy document in November said, “I want these policies to be our policies – yours and mine. I want to hear your ideas to get Nigeria working again. So, I will give the opportunity to anyone in Nigeria to have their say on national television.”

“The first time in the world that a presidential candidate will be calling for a national debate on his/her policy action plan. This is the world’s first!” the campaign group said.

Atiku launched the competition earlier today via a video broadcast on his Facebook Page.

The contest would see six Nigerians given a one-minute slot on national television to say what they think needed to be done to help “get Nigeria working again”.

“Contributors are to state their names and location and one winner will be announced from each of all the six geo-political zones of Nigeria who will have the opportunity to have their recording played in a national telecast between January 1 to 6, 2019,” the statement said.

“Any Nigeria can enter the competition by simply recording a one-minute video and posting it on their respective Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account by December 24. Competitors are requested to add to their post the hashtag, #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain and the state where they reside. Interested individuals can post a video selfie or any other form of video – the only limit is your imagination.”

The statement disclosed that the entries would be reviewed by a panel led by Senator Ben Murray-Bruce which would select one winner from each geo-political zone.

It added that one key criterion for the winners would be the number of engagements their entry generates while contributors must be Nigerians and agree to terms and conditions that their entry video could be used in any manner by the PDP Campaign Organisation in all media.

The statement read further, “Other terms and conditions include: accepting the verdict of the judges to determine the winning videos; not paying for votes or boost entry via any unfair avenues; accepting that their photograph and image may be used for all promotional materials during and after the competition has ended; agreeing that entries must conform to the submission dates as prescribed by the promoters of the competition; accepting that all information provided is accurate and correct and any false information will lead to the disqualification of such entry; acceptance to travel to any location as may be required by the promoters of the competition in promoting the winners. The cost of travel will be provided by the promoters of the competition.

“The judging criteria will be based on the following: the originality of the idea to help Get Nigeria Working Again and how feasible it would be to implement; the clarity of how the idea is communicated; the creativity of the video and the number of engagements in social media the video has generated.”