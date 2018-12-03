Youths set 2023 retirement deadline for old politicians

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has given old politicians up to 2023 to retire from politics and give room for younger ones.

The Council urged the old politicians to rather give room to their children and grandchildren to participate in elections.

The Deputy President of NYCN, Amb. Innocent Nduanya, gave the advice in an interview which held at the ongoing National Youth and Merit award summit in Abuja.

Nduanya noted that money politics was the major challenge facing the nation and the menace had prevented the youths who make up to 80 per cent of the population from active politics.

He added that the high cost of nomination forms, campaigns and most recently, the problem of vote buying have further compound the problems of the youths.

Nduanya said that NYCN under the leadership of their President Bello Shagari has set up machineries capable of changing the current trend and narratives in the country.

“NYCN has embark on a campaign to sensitise and encouraging the youths to consider themselves as critical stakeholders in governance of the country and they should therefore contest all elective positions.

“The council would provide the necessary support and logistics to the electorate in favour of any youth aspirant; we cannot afford to be left out from the global trend where youths are taking over leadership positions in their respective countries.

“If the major political parties continue to gang up and deny qualified youths from contesting on their platforms by way of imposing exorbitant nomination fee, then NYCN may register a political party to provide an alternative platform for the teeming youths to achieve their ambition,’’ Nduanya said.