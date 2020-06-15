Avoid all rallies, shows, PTF warns

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has warned the public to desist from large gatherings of “whatever category”.

PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made this known during a briefing on Monday.

He said, “Gatherings are still not open of any form, we must avoid it either driving, shows, rallies of whatever categories, be responsible. Lifted restriction does not mean carelessness and that life is normal. Yes, there is a normal – but it is a new normal.”

Details later…