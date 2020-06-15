Gbajabiamila, Atiku, pay tributes to Ibidun Ighodalo

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the demise of Mrs Ibidun Ighodalo, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s wife.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, recalled the contributions of the late Mrs Ighodalo to the society.

Describing the late Ibidun “who was a personal friend” as an unassuming and down to earth individual, the Speaker prayed to God to grant her eternal rest.

He said, “It is painful that she had to leave us at this time. I send my sincere condolences to her husband, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, who is a perfect gentleman. At this time of grief, one would only pray God to grant late Mrs Ighodalo a peaceful resting place and her family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Also, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar said Mrs Ighodalo’s life may have been short but it was “impactful”.

“Her Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, a non-profit organisation was a source of blessing to many women. My deepest condolences to the Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families. May her soul rest in peace,” Atiku tweeted.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who visited the family’s residence in Lagos, said he was shocked when he received the news that his friend, Pastor Ituah, had lost his wife and partner.