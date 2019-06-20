Boko Haram attacks Borno army base, kills 25 soldiers

Military sources said on Wednesday that no fewer than 25 soldiers were feared killed when the ISWAP terrorists attacked an army base in Gajiram in the Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State on Monday, adding that some others were abducted by the insurgents.

The army spokesman, Col Sagir Musa, had yet to respond to the attack and these claims as of press time.

TheCable, reported on Wednesday that during the attack the insurgents carted away ammunition and seized military trucks.

A source told the newspaper that “It looks as if ISIS has taken a new interest in our country. The way these people have been taking us on is surprising.

“This Monday attack was very serious. We fought for more than three hours before we ran out of ammunition. They used that opening to kill many of our troops and seize many weapons.

“Many of our soldiers were taken hostage by the terrorists who did not touch anybody in the community because we were their target. They only looted foodstuffs.”