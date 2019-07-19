Boko Haram kills 6 soldiers, civilian on Maiduguri highway

An Army Colonel, a Captain with his four escorts and a driver were killed yesterday by Boko Haram insurgents between Mainok and Jakana, along the Damaturu/Maiduguri Highway.

Sources said the Colonel and his convoy ran into some fleeing insurgents, who were retreating after a heavy gunfire exchange with soldiers at Jakana.

The attack lasted for hours.

A military source, who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity, denied insinuations that it was an ambush.

He said: “The Colonel was just unlucky to run into the insurgents on his way from Maiduguri to Damaturu. He did not know an attack was ongoing on the highway.”

The source confirmed that the Colonel was from 29 Task Force Brigade of Sector II of “Operation Lafiya Dole”.

Another source said two civilians were killed in the Jakana attack following stray bullets.

He said the insurgents did not attack the civilian population.

Contacted, spokesman for the Nigeria Army Sector II, Lt. Njoka Irabor, said: “Information available to me is still sketchy. I honestly don’t have details now, but I will get back to you as soon as possible.” – The Nation.