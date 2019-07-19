Fulani community in South-East rejects Ruga settlements

The Fulani community in the South-East on Thursday rejected the proposed plan for Ruga settlements in the region.

The leader of the Fulani community in the South-East, Ardo Sardu Bardo, stated that “the Fulani in the South do not support Ruga”.

Bardo further disclosed that even the Fulani community in southern Nigeria, especially in the South-East did not support the Ruga programme of the Federal Government to be cited in the South- East.

Bardo said, “I don’t support that project. For instance, in Enugu State now this is farming session. If people are cultivating an area, let them allow our cattle go to the areas that the people are not cultivating.”

Bardo added that the call by the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) and the Coalition for Northern Groups (CNGs) for herdsmen to leave the South was irresponsible.

He said the Fulanis would not leave the South-East geopolitical zone and asked the northern leaders to stop fanning the embers of discord.

Relatedly, the Assistant Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in Oyo State, Mr Adams Abdulkadir, added that the directive by NEF that Fulani herdsmen should leave the South was misguided.

He stated, “We don’t support the NEF’s directive and we will not heed it. We are not in agreement with the calls to return to the North.

“We have been living here in the South-West for decades and we work together with people of other ethnic groups especially the Yoruba in a peaceful and secure environment.”