COVID-19: Obiano closes market, imposes curfew

The Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has announced the closure of Eke Awka Central market from Monday next week.

A public service announcement by the Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, on Thursday, said the decision was because of fragrant disobedience of COVID-19 protocol by traders and customers.

The government also imposed a curfew on Awka South Local Government Area where the market is situated from 8 pm to 6 am daily until further notice.

The announcement stated, “This is to inform the public that effective Monday, 15th June, 2020, Eke Awka Market, in Awka South Local Government will be shut down.

“This is as a result of non-compliance by the market traders and customers with COVID-19 protocols including wearing of protective face masks, provision of running water and soap for washing of hands and keeping of physical distancing.

“These actions by the government is as a result of increased cases of COVID-19 in Awka South Local Government.

“The government is also putting other market leaders and local government councils in the state on notice that a similar curfew action will be taken, and markets in the local government closed down if it is observed that such markets do not observe COVID-19 protocols.”