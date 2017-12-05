Breaking: Atiku arrives PDP headquarters

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has arrived the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

Accompanied by a large crowd of supporters and praise singers, Atiku was received by the Spokesman for the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.

Atiku is currently meeting members of the National Caretaker Committe of the party led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

Meanwhile, supporters of Atiku are busy dancing and singing his praises within and outside the party headquarters, also known as Wadata Plaza.

Details later… – Punch.

