[BREAKING] Edo 2020: APC disqualifies Obaseki, two others from primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and two others ineligible to contest in the July 22 governorship primary election in Edo State.

The screening committee announced the disqualification while presenting its report to the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee in Abuja on Friday.

Apart from Obaseki, the two other disqualified aspirants are Chris Ogiemwonyi and Mathew Iduoriyekenwen.

Chairman of the panel, Prof. Jonathan Ayuba, while presenting the report explained that Obaseki was disqualified because the committee could not vouch for the authenticity of the Higher School Certificate he claimed but could not produce.

The committee held that the document he produced only attested to his attendance.

The seven-man screening committee led by Ayuba said the report is conclusive, adding that all members of the panel signed the report.

Ayuba said the committee was thorough in the process of conducting the exercise, adding that the process was recorded and the unedited recording would be made available to the party.

Details later…