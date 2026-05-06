Tension flared in the Senate on Wednesday as Godswill Akpabio and Adams Oshiomhole engaged in a heated confrontation, just a day after the upper chamber amended its standing rules to tighten eligibility for leadership positions.

The clash erupted during plenary when Oshiomhole attempted to raise a point of order as Akpabio moved to confirm the votes and proceedings of the previous sitting — a parliamentary record considered binding unless formally reviewed.

Akpabio declined to recognise him, prompting the Edo North lawmaker to repeatedly shout “point of order,” even after his microphone was muted.

Efforts by Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno, to restore calm proved unsuccessful, as Oshiomhole continued to disrupt proceedings.

“I am now invoking the powers conferred on me as the chief whip of the Senate for you to return to your seat. Be guided,” Monguno warned.

Unyielding, Oshiomhole ignored the directive, forcing Akpabio to intervene and issue a stern warning, citing the Senate’s rules on order and decorum.

“The rules and laws governing the Senate Chamber, including its corridors and passages, are clearly defined,” Akpabio said.

The tense exchange, which halted proceedings for about 10 minutes, ended with Akpabio issuing a stern warning: “Oshiomhole, if you become unruly, we will use the rules to take you out of the Senate.”

Akpabio also urged senators to familiarise themselves with the rules, adding, “We should not just go home, buy forms and come here without knowing the rules.”

The Senate President subsequently put the matter to a voice vote, ruling in favour of the “ayes” despite audible resistance from opposing lawmakers.

The controversy comes on the heels of Tuesday’s amendment to the Senate standing orders, adopted after a closed-door session that lasted nearly three hours.

Under the revised rules, only senators with at least eight years of uninterrupted service are eligible to contest for the offices of Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

Under the new Order 4, nominations for presiding officers must strictly follow ranking, from former Senate Presidents to second-term senators.

Order 5 also provides that only senators who have served at least two consecutive terms are eligible to contest for principal offices.