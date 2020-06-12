Eight Nigerian movies that prove Mercy Johnson is a Nollywood favourite

Mercy Johnson has been a Nollywood favourite since we first saw her in the 2004 hit movie, The Maid.

The movie saw her play Jane, a church girl sent to live with the Williams family as house help, who then becomes possessed by an evil spirit and begins an adulterous affair with Mr Williams.

The Maid earned Johnson a throng of adoring fans and also saw her become the favourite of movie producers who had, at the time, initiated a ban against the top actors for what they termed high-handedness.

Mercy would go on to feature in a string of hit movies like Hustlers, Baby Oku in America, and War in the Palace, among other movies.

In 2011, she married businessman-politician Prince Odi Okojie and took a step back from movies to tend to her growing family.

By 2013, she’d made a triumphant return, winning the Best Actress award at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for her role in the comedy movie Dumebi the Dirty Girl.

In 2018, she starred in the African Magic television series, Jemeji, currently streaming on Showmax and in 2019, she stepped behind the camera to produce her first film, The Legend of Inikpi, which made almost 30 million Naira at the Nigerian box office.

Whether she’s playing a maid, a bus conductor or an activist, Mercy has given us roles to remember.

With the weekend upon us, here are eight Mercy Johnson movies you can binge on Showmax.

1. Obioma: The Hustler

Obioma works hard to support her sister’s education, only for her sister to fall in love with the man she loves. Johnson is unforgettable as a hustling bus conductor who is not to be messed with.

Obioma: The Hustler also features Adanma Luke Ozuligbo, Ifechukwu A. Tagbo and Sammy Lee.

2. In Love With A Fighter

A woman becomes the envy of everyone as her sincere fight for equal rights sees her win the heart of a prince and create real change in her community.

The movie co-stars Kensteve Anuka, who also served as director, Onny Michael and others.

3. Mrs Trouble

Mercy Johnson stars as a troublesome wife in this comedy-drama as she defines the difference between infatuation and love.

Mrs Trouble features Emeka Amakaeze and Ngozi Evuka.

4. The Saviour

A princess on the run for her life encounters a handsome stranger and together they set out to unite their warring kingdoms.

The Saviour also features Helena Duru and Collins Ejike.

5. Seven and a Half Dates

Engrossed in her career, a young woman reluctantly yields to her father’s plan to set her up on ten dates to find a suitable husband.

Directed by Biodun Stephen (Unbroken), the movie features an ensemble cast, including Sola Sobowale, Toyin Abraham, and Jim Iyke, among others.

6. Mmasi: The Arrogant Preacher

Mmasi is a devoted Christian who wants to force people to repent of their sins, but he ends up using an evil power to perform miracles.

The movie also features Tony Edozie and Chiwetalu Agu, among others.

7. Crazy Palace Maid

A no-nonsense, unemployed lady finds a job as a driver at a palace, despite having no experience. How will she fare in the palace?

The movie features Nonso Uzozie and Sam Obiago.

8. The Killer

Three young men who are desperate to make it in life embark on a journey, but trouble ensues when the item provided for the ritual belongs to one of them.

The Killer features Ifechukwu A. Tagbo and Sammy Lee.