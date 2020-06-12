Junaid, Adebayo, Olodo for 2nd ITREALMS-DigitalSENSE webinar series

The speakers for the second edition of the ITREALMS digital rights webinar series in collaboration with DigitalSENSE Africa, DNS Women – Nigeria and NaijaAgroNet, has been confirmed, with the: ‘Women and Rights in Digital Era.’

The trio includes an author cum activist and social entrepreneur, Morenike Adebayo; a United Kingdom (UK)-based developmental actor, Abimbola Junaid and security analyst and president, Africa Security Forum, Mr. Temitope Olodo.

According to the Executive Director, Operations at DigitalSENSE Africa, Mrs. Nkem Nweke, the speakers in confirming attendance expressed readiness to address their respective subthemes judiciously.

She also said that the rate of recent rapes of women and girls in the country cannot be over-emphasised, decrying the situation in Nigeria, especially for the fact that some of the victims started off on social media like Facebook before ending up in rape and death.

Mrs Nweke said that confirmed knowledgeable speakers for this second edition include an author, activist and social entrepreneur, Morenike Adebayo, who would speak to the topic on “Nigerian Youth, Women and Rights in Digital Era.” A United Kingdom-based development actor, Abimbola Junaid will treat the Role of CSOs in safeguarding Women and Rights in Digital Era. Just as a renowned security analyst who presides over the Africa Security Forum, Mr. Temitope Olodo.

She noted that Morenike Adebayo who is the author of “52 Thoughts on Nigerian Politics,” activist and social entrepreneur, is a graduate of Politics and International Relations from the University of Bath, United Kingdom.

As said by Mrs Nweke, also on the lineup of speakers is the United Kingdom-based parliamentary aide and development actor, Abimbola Junaid and security analyst who presides over the Africa Security Forum, Mr. Temitope Olodo.

This webinar, slated for Saturday, June 13, 2020 by 11am, is second in Digital Rights series hosted by ITREALMS, an international award-winning news platform in collaboration with DigitalSENSE Africa Media, an Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) accredited At-Large Structure (ALS), Domain Name System [DNS] Women (Nigeria) and NaijaAgroNet, a publication focusing on Sustainable Development, women, environment and new energy.

Equally, Goal 5 is to “Ensure women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision making in political, economic and public life. Ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights, as well as undertake reforms to give women equal rights to economic resources, to name a few.