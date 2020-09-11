Security operatives bar lawmakers from Ondo Assembly complex

A mild drama yesterday ensued at the premises of the Ondo State House of Assembly as two lawmakers were prevented from entering the House by security operatives.

The lawmakers, Festus Akingbaso and Rasheed Elegbeleye, representing Akoko North-East and Idanre constituencies respectively are members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi’s loyalists.

In a video which has already gone viral on the social media, the lawmakers were seen protesting the action of the policemen.

The security guard told the lawmakers that the order to lock the gate came from the Speaker Bamidele Oloyeloogun, hence their insistence to shut the gate against the lawmakers.

But one of the lawmakers put a call through to the speaker informing him of what transpired between them and the security agents at the gate.

One of the aggrieved lawmakers, Elegbeleye, confirmed the incident and said it was “a deliberate act” to shut them out.

Deputy Minority Leader and member representing Ondo West constituency 1, Tomide Akinribido, tweeted, “anti-impeachment members prevented from entering the Assembly today to attend plenary.

“Security officers at the gate claimed they are under strict instructions to deny all anti-impeachment lawmakers access.”

The Assembly had since the deputy governor left the APC been polarised, causing serious crack among the members.