Buhari, eight APC governors meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with eight governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governors that met with the President included Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Rochas Okorocha (imo).

Other are Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Sani Bello (Niger).

Also at the meeting are Simon Lalong (Plateau), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo).

Most of the governors have issues with the primaries held in their states.

The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report.