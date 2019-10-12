Buhari is not marrying a second wife – Presidency

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, has dispelled the rumour that went viral on the social media that President Buhari would wed the Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, as a second wife yesterday.

Adesina said the rumour was false and a deceptive manoeuvre by those who fabricated it.

Noting that the news was far from the truth, he said that no such marriage would take place at the Presidential Villa.

However, former Special Assistant on Social Media to the former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri tweeted on Thursday night, saying that the rumour of the second wife is true, although the date of the marriage is not known yet.

“Apparently, the second wife story is true. What cant be confirmed is the date of the wedding fatiha. This man shouldn’t tempt his Creator. He just recovered from serious ill health and now he wants to add another yarinya! Second Term, Second Wife! Baba o! #SecondTermSecondWife”

Meanwhile, a video purportedly showing Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari locked up in a room in Aso Villa after she returned from London on Thursday has been shared and viewed tens of thousand times on the social media.

Mrs Buhari left the country early August to Saudi Arabia to perform hajj (Muslim pilgrimage) and has not returned since then.