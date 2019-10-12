Charly Boy plans carnival for mother’s burial

Maverick entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has said that his mother, Mrs Margaret Oputa, who passed on during the week, lived a fulfilled life.

The activist said though he was not in the country when she passed, his wife, daughters and grandchildren were with her.

The self-acclaimed president of all frustrated Nigerians said his mother died in her sleep and her death was worth celebrating.

In a chat with Saturday Beats, he said, “My mother died at 102. I had been out of the country. I spoke with her three days ago before her demise, but we thank God. Her death is a celebration because she lived to a ripe old age. She died in my house— my wife, daughter and granddaughter were all there.”

Area Fada noted that he would miss the special moments he spent with his mother. “I’ll miss our chats and videos— my mom was a very hip hop person. She always wanted to know about what people were saying about our videos. She also liked to talk about our old times and my rascally ways, among several other things. Sometimes, choristers would come to the house to serenade her. And I often took her to watch comedy shows in Abuja. She was the go-to person for me. It’s not easy to give birth to someone like Charly Boy. She was really a great woman, and we had very loving moments. I can say she died happily. She passed on in her sleep and certainly lived a good life,” he said.

The 68-year-old grandfather also revealed that his mother’s wish was to have a very simple and quiet burial ceremony. However, he said his personality would not allow him to grant her request. He stated, “For the burial, my mum said she wanted a very simple ceremony. She said I should keep it peaceful, but Charly Boy does not do simple things. She lived a good life and did all that she wanted to do. My love for humanity and humility came from her. The burial will be in December because I need to hustle. It’s going to be a big celebration and carnival.”